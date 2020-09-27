BBNaija: Laycon won our hearts with his simplicity – Nigerians react as Laycon emerges winner of reality show

Nigerians on Sunday congratulated the Big Brother Naija 2020 housemate, Laycon for winning the ‘lockdown edition of the reality show.

Laycon on Sunday won the grand prize of N85 million, ahead of Dorathy, Nengi, Vee and Neo.

Here are some comments gathered on Twitter.

@bossman, ”Congratulations to the winner of big brother naija lock down Edition Laycon. Congratulations to all icons all over the globe. We did it.”

@Oli_Ekun, ”I’m so happy for my baby girl. It’s been such a fantastic ride. Congratulations to her and Laycon. Such a sweet souls.”

@pweedyadel, ”Congratulations Laycon for emerging the winner BalloonBottle with popping corkConfetti ball Party popper May we see more of you achieving greater things Raising hands Icons we did it.”

@moon_night247, ”I stan the greatest of all time Hundred points symbol

Even after all the insult ( you know who) bashed you, you remained strong. Who would have thought that laycon would win when he entered the house for the first time. I rep the G.O.A.T.”

@KlassicLina, ”I love you guys my 2 best in the house. God thank you for making my wish come through. CONGRATULATIONS Dorathy for coming 2nd and Laycon for winning. Kisses.”

@_ThePosi_, ”I’m so happy for Laycon. I can imagine how he feels now. He thought he was going to leave after 2weeks. ”

@Da_MaK_G, ”Congratulations To Icons Yall Did That… the True Beasts of the season…. thank you for Running your race Laycon its a well-deserved Winner.”

@AssaOluwabunmi, ”Fellow Icons, we came we saw we conquered, Congratulations is in order, Congratulations Laycon.”

@MsChimezie, I just came to promote my EP. Laycon won our hearts with his simplicity. I love his free and vibing spirit.