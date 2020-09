Big brother Naija housemate, Nengi has said that she doesn’t like Kiddwaya in a romantic way.

She made this known today while having a conversation with fellow housemates in the garden. According to her, he is handsome but he is not someone she can like in a romantic way because of the kind of person he is.

“Kiddwaya is really handsome but he is someone I can never like “like that” because of the type of person he is” she said.