BBNaija: “I will send money to Icons to punish you with votes” – Nina applauds Laycon for keeping his cool last night

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Nina Ivy has taken to Twitter to show full support for upcoming singer, Laycon.

The reality star disclosed this in her recent tweet where she applauded Laycon for keeping his cool last night while Erica hurled demeaning insults on him.

Erica last night, body shamed the hell out of Laycon and attacked other housemates who tried to support him. She expressed that she was still offended with Laycon for saying she tried to kiss him.

However, while she insulted him, Laycon didn’t utter a word. His action wowed Nina who promised to send money to his fans to punish him with votes.