BBNaija: I am proud of my daughter – Erica’s mum finally speaks since her disqualification

Mother of disqualified housemate, Erica, has revealed that she’s extremely proud of her daughter, despite her disqualification from the BBNaija house.

Erica’s mum in a video making rounds on social media is all smiles as she addressed the few questions she was asked.

When asked if she was proud of her daughter, she replied in the affirmative.

In her words,

“All the way”.

Recall that, Erica during one of her diary sessions in big brother house revealed that she was raised by a single mum adding that she met her dad through social media.

According to her, someone contacted her on Instagram saying they have same surname and look alike, and that she would like to meet up with her when she comes to Nigeria.

Erica explained how she thought she was meeting just a random Instagram friend, but ended up finding out that the person’s father is her dad’s nephew.

However, a Nigerian lady identified as Ita has taken to Twitter to point out that Erica’s behavior in the house is because she was raised by a single mother.

She wrote,

“Erica is a prove that you must run far from girls raised by single mothers!”.