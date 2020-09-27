BBNaija: I always tell him to wait for us to get outside the house – Vee opens up on relationship with Neo

Evicted Big Brother Naija housemate Vee has opened up on her relationship with fellow housemate, Neo at the end of the show.

Vee disclosed that her relationship with Neo would be decided now that the show has ended.

She disclosed this during the live eviction show interview anchored by Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, on Sunday.

According to Vee: “I always try to be upfront with him, I always tell him to wait for us to get outside the house, then we will see how things go.

“I don’t know if I had more foes than friends but when I make friends I try to ensure they are genuine as possible.”