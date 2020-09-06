BBNaija: “Housemates see you as competition, Say all you need to after the show” – Laycon advises Kiddwaya

BBNaija housemate, Laycon on Sunday morning, advised Kiddwaya.

Kiddwaya had told Laycon he would like to tell housemates on Monday about his experiences so they can learn.

Laycon, on the other hand, advised him not to do so because housemates see him as a competition.

According to Laycon, anything Kiddwaya would say to any housemate will look like he’s proud.

Laycon said: “Housemates see you as competition because at this point nobody cares about what you have to say.

“I understand you 100%. You have seen things we have not seen. If you say these things people will take it another way.

“Say all you need to after the show.”