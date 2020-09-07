BBNaija: Fans Trend #RespectTacha Over Erica’s Disqualification

Nigerian fans of the BBNaija reality show have taken to Twitter to trend the hashtag #RespectTacha based on Erica’s disqualification on Sunday.

Some are of the view that Erica’s disqualification cannot be compared to that of Tacha’s. This is because Tacha has done well for herself after being disqualified from the show.

Some also think that Tacha ought to be respected more because she is not the first housemate to be disqualified but she is the first housemate to achieve great success despite having been disqualified.

Twitter user with the handle @Iam_DaddyTom3 tweeted:

“Because of Tacha… The word disqualification now sounds so Beautiful She alone showed us that you can be disqualified and still be Bigger than the Winner. Actually, in her case…. She is bigger than d Show itself! What a Grace!! #RespectTacha”

See tweets below: