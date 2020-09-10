AY Makun Mocks His Gym Partners; Reveals Ongoing Applications For His Comedy Competition

Popular Nigerian comedian, AY Makun, has declared that his celebrity friends, Alex Ekubo, IK Ogbonna, and his brother, Yomi Makun alias Yomi Casual, are the worst set of people to hit the gym with.

The entertainment entrepreneur and Nollywood filmmaker took to his official Instagram page on Thursday morning to share a short video that shows him working out in the gym alongside his friends.

He captioned the post thus:

“The worst set of people to hit the gym with are @alexxekubo @ikogbonna and @yomicasual. They are agents of distraction. Staying fit for #nextnaijacomedystar reality show.”

Applications are ongoing for AY Makun’s comedy competition tagged ‘Next Naija Comedy Star’.

See AY Makun’s post below: