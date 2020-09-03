Adekunle Gold Calls Himself ‘Blessed’; Reveals Simi Mixed His Song, ‘Okay’

Nigerian singer, Adekunle Gold, has revealed that his song, ‘Okay’, was mixed by his wife, Simi. The Afro-pop star took to his official Twitter page to disclose this information.

“Guys! @SympLySimi mixed ‘OKAY’ am I not a blessed man?!!”

‘Okay’ is the fourth track on Adekunle Gold’s latest album titled ‘Afro Pop Vol 1’.

The album has been receiving positive reviews since its release. Information Nigeria recalls that not only did Simi heap praises on her husband for a job well done as regards his album, she also disclosed that the album means a lot because he put a lot of work and passion into it.

