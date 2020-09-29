Actress Joke Silva Celebrates Her 59th Birthday (Photo)

Veteran Nigerian actress, Joke Silva has taken to her Instagram page to celebrate her 59th birthday.

The entertainer is married to veteran actor, Olu Jacobs and they both have two children.

Taking to the photo-sharing app, the film star shared a post in which she listed out the things she is grateful for as she turns a year older.

Sharing a lovely photo of herself, she wrote;

“59 and grateful for..Family and Friends…for what lies ahead…most of all….for the steadfast Love of the Lord….”

See the post below: