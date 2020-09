Popular Nigerian Actress, Eniola Badmus is a year older today being 7th September, 2020.

The brand influencer who turned 43 took to her official Instagram page to mark the day with eye-catching pictures.

She wished herself and lauder her inner woman for being responsible for her good deeds.

“It’s my birthday and I feel super special. Happy birthday to my inner woman who has been mostly responsible for my wonderful deeds. I wish myself a superlative new year.” , she wrote.