6 Most Followed Nigerian Celebrities On Instagram In 2020

Having a large following list on internet’s most influential app (Instagram) comes with a lot of benefits.

It boosts one’s image and brand. To achieve this, you must the compelling feeds as well as loyal fandoms.

Below is a list of popular celebrities who have been to able to garner a large number of followers on their verified Instagram accounts;

Davido

Topping the list is popular Nigerian singer, David Adeleke, alias Davido.

Even though he hasn’t been the most active Instagrammer of late, the musician has 17.5 million followers.

In July, Davido became the first Nigerian to be ranked on the Instagram rich list 2019, as number one.

It is no news that the singer, who has shared over 4,000 posts, unfollowed every single person on his account this year.

Yemi Alade

Nigerian singer-songwriter, Yemi Alade is not called ‘Mama Africa’ for nothing.

The female songstress tries her best to incorporate the African culture and tradition in her songs, photos and even her music videos.

The Afro-pop star has stolen the number two spot with 12 million followers.

Tiwa Savage

Popular Nigerian singer, Tiwa Savage has continued to make good use of her Instagram page especially to promote her songs.

The singer, who recently released her highly anticipated album, ‘Celia’, boasts of over 11 million followers and she keeps them entertained.

Savage has shared 430 posts so far and there is more to come.

Funke Akindele

Nigerian actress, Funke Akindele is quite known for showing off her best looks on Instagram and she also promotes some of her films.

With over 11 million followers, the actress’ Instagram strength is pretty strong.

Wizkid

Afro-pop singer, Wizkid’s fans are die-hard fans because they always go all out to defend him.

The ‘Joro’ crooner has 11.1 million followers on the photo and video sharing app.

Ini Edo

Curvy Nigerian actress, Ini Edo has garnered a following of over 10 million on Instagram with 1,625 posts.



Ini Edo’s Instagram feed