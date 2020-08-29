Yemi Alade Advises Everyone To Use Kinder Words

Nigerian musician, Yemi Alade, has shared some advice to everyone. The award winning Afro-pop star took to her official Twitter page on Saturday morning to not only mourn the death of Chadwick Boseman but also advise people to do better.

Her tweet reads:

“A lot of people on social media mocked Chadwick Boseman because of his ‘sudden weight loss’ not knowing he was battling stage iv Cancer! Can we be kinder with our words today You don’t know what people are going through. Dont be the mouth piece of the Devil.”

Read Also: Yemi Alade Speaks On Racism In US, Says ‘The Hate Is So Much’

Yemi Alade’s latest single is titled ‘True Love’. The accompanying music video will be released soon.

See her tweet below: