‘Wizkid And Tiwa Savage Never Dated’ – Kemi Olunloyo Reveals

Nigerian controversial journalist, Kemi Olunloyo has revealed to the public that musicians, Wizkid and Tiwa Savage never dated each other.

Taking to Twitter, the self-acclaimed investigative journalist wrote:

“#Kemitalksgist Tiwa Savage has never dated Wizkid. Those acts were part of the business. They are pals. #Daftnigerians”

It will be recalled that Tiwa Savage and Wizkid sparked dating rumors when they always performed their hit song ‘Ma Lo’ together on stage. They also attended a few events together.

However, what made Nigerians to believe that they were indeed dating is the fact that Tiwa Savage played Wizkid’s love interest in his music video released in 2018, ‘Fever’.

