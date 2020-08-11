We Have Pushed Boko Haram Out Of North-East, Remaining Only Borno – Buratai

Chief of Army Staff, Major-General Tukur Buratai has expressed optimism in the fight against terrorist attacks in the North-Eastern part of Nigeria.

The Chief of Army Staff expressed that Boko Haram terrorists have been expelled from most of the North-Eastern states except Borno.

Also Read: Nigeria Is Safer Compared To Five Years Ago – Buratai

He made the disclosure during a meeting attended by President Muhammadu Buhari and governors from the northeastern region of Nigeria on Monday.

He also said that troops are sharing intelligence with local to flush the insurgents out of Borno.

This view has been expressed by Buratai some weeks ago when he stated that Nigeria is safer when compared to when he took over.