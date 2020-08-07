Toyin Lawani’s 6-Year-Old Son Set To Release New Song

Nigerian celebrity stylist, Toyin Lawani has announced that her 6-year-old son, Oluwatenola is set to release a new song titled, ‘The Beat’ under her record label.

Sharing a teaser of the song, the celebrity stylist wrote;

“Your boy @thereallordmaine finally debuts his ist single powered by @tiannahsrempirerecords , after being busy for a long time 🤣 pls repost and support the Real star Boy ⭐️⭐️⭐️

Godbless you as you down load the link @thereallordmaine s Bio to listen in , pls let’s hear what you think .🙏

#GODBLESS YOU“

Listen to the teaser below:

https://www.instagram.com/p/CDlk0CKB6PJ/?igshid=k7188jpflbdn