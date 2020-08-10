Toyin Lawani Insinuates Nengi Once Took Over Baby Daddy’s Account to Insult Her In The Past

Celebrity stylist, Toyin Lawani has taken to her Instagram page to drag one of the BBNaija season 5 housemates, Nengi.

Information Nigeria recalls reality TV stars, Lucy and Nengi clashed on Sunday after the live eviction show.

Lawani hinted that Nengi was behind the social media brouhaha between she and her baby daddy, Lord Triggs in 2018.

According to the celebrity stylist, the former beauty queen was romantically linked to her baby daddy in the past and she once took over his Instagram account to attack her with the same words she used on Lucy.

In her words;

“See a lot of people judge me for my actions atimes ,but don’t know the real reason behind them&call it hating ,A while back I had issues with my ex over our kid ,his new female counterpart took his phone &wrote all this about me which I later found out he didn’t do&those were not his words & he apologized,I didn’t respond to this then ,we settled behind closed doors cse that’s where relationships shld be settled cse my kid was involved ,I had my own love interest too at that time so that wasn’t my issue atall, the blogs took it up&started trolling me&yet I didn’t respond, cse of my son, see if u knw me u will knw my kids mean alot to me&I’m a very peaceful selfless dwn to earth person but I don’t tolerate bullshit& I say my mind,most people dnt like people who speak their truth, I will do anything to keep my kids safe&connected to their family regardless of our differences, is it not ironic dt the same words written on the internet were words used on national tv for everyone to see yesterday on @lucyedetofficial Be with whoever u want to be but don’t go forming super hero making videos with my kid whn u are not d mother ,people need to respect other people’s boundaries&Family, if I hear anyone say shit on my Page again about trolling anyone or dt I’m hating on any1 cse I chose who I chose ,I will make matters worse 4u guys ,all week y’all Been writing Shit abt me on blogs&on my Page calling me names yet ignored ,d proof is there for u to see on national tv ,Atleast I didn’t go on tv to put words in the mouth of the culprit ,yet same person went under d knife to look like me 🤣

Is life not so funny😆wow ,yet it was Fibriod surgery&breast lump removal I went for ,See the internet never forgets ,be careful of ur actions for future reasons like this ,Well I hv forgiven all parties involved a long time ago, I know more but won’t play all my cards at once,I’m here waiting 4 all d names u hv called me& abt to call me, later they will say u want to trend,are u blind I hv bn trending before social media ,if she didn’t look for my trouble low key in the past I wouldn’t look for hers in the future ,do me I do you God no go vex,👑 note that I can be petty too.

#kingofallkings”

See her post below: