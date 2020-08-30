Tonto Dikeh Bags 2nd Degree, Flaunts Certificate

Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh, has just successfully completed another degree. The degree is on Leadership.

The beautiful movie star, entrepreneur, and brand influencer took to her Instagram page to share photos in which she can be seen receiving her certificate.

Her caption reads:

“Today I successfully graduated from my 2nd course AT @gotnileadershipcentre.. #KINGTONTO #TONTODIKEH #MAMAAFRICA #LEADERSHIP #PUBLICSPEAKING #INFLUENCER #AnotherdegreeBagged”

2020 indeed seems to be great year for Tonto Dikeh, whose brand moniker is King Tonto. She had recently posted on her Instagram story that this year has been her best year ever in all her 34 years on earth despite COVID-19.

See her Instagram post below:

See the official photos below: