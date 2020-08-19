Tiwa Savage Replies Fan Who Wants Her To Dress Like A Mother

Nigerian singer, Tiwa Savage, has given a befitting reply to a fan who finds her revealing pictures too outrageous for a mother like her.

Information Nigeria recalls that the ’49-99′ crooner had shared sultry photos of herself on Wednesday afternoon as she reminded her fans of her album release date.

A Twitter user who found her pictures unfit for a mother went under her post to write:

“You are a mum for crying out loud…. Gaa yichie onwe gi”

Read Also: Tiwa Savage’s Ex-Husband, Teebillz Finds Love Again

The Universal Music Group recording artist, on seeing the tweet, retweeted with the reply:

“Yes I am a mother, a daughter, a sister, a friend #IamCelia Celia is beautiful, sexy, powerful yet vulnerable, confident, hardworking And if you are a woman who has ever struggled Or refuses to be boxed or pigeonholed. Tell me why you are CELIA #IamCelia”

See the Twitter exchange below: