Tiwa Savage And Davido Party Together (Video)

Nigerian singer, Tiwa Savage, has been spotted partying with Davido. The party was held at her residence to celebrate her newly released album, ‘Celia’. It was released at midnight on August 28, 2020.

Davido made a surprise appearance at the party. The moment he was sighted, he was hailed. ‘OBO!’, everyone including Tiwa Savage began to chant.

He began to dance with Tiwa Savage. They danced together for a few minutes before she moved to hug him.

Tiwa Savage and Davido have a song together on the album. It is titled ‘Park Well’.

On her album, other artists such as Stefflon Don, Dice Ailes, Naira Marley and Hamzaa are featured on the album.

See the video of Tiwa Savage and Davido here.