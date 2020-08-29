Senate Not Considering Passage Of Social Media Bill, Says Spokesman

The Senate has described as false the reports being circulated on social media that it was considering passing the contentious Social Media Bill.

The Chairman of the Senate Committee on Media and Public Affairs, Senator Ajibola Basiru, in a release titled: “On That False Story On Social Media Bill by SaharaReporters,” denied the reports.

The spokesman of the Senate said the passage of the bill was not on the card of the upper legislative chamber as the relevant committee is yet to complete necessary legislative work on it.