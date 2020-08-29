Reminisce Celebrates 4 Years Of His 4th Studio Album, ‘El Hadj’

Nigerian rapper, Remilekun Safaru, professionally known as Reminisce, is celebrating the fact that his fourth studio album, ‘El Hadj’ is 4 years today, August 29.

The musician took to his official Twitter to share the cover art of the album with the caption:

“4 years Today! #ElHadj #4thAlbum”

‘El Hadj’ was released on August 29, 2016. The album boasts of singles such as ‘Ibadi’, ‘If E No Be God’ featuring Mr Eazi, ‘Telephone’ featuring Olamide, and the hit single ‘Asalamalekun’.

Reminisce’s albums till date include Alaga Ibile (2013), Baba Hafusa (2015), El Hadj (2016). His EPs include Ponmile (2017), Vibes and Insha Allah (2020).

It has been revealed that ‘Vibes and Insha Allah’ was recorded during the lockdown caused by the Coronavirus.

See Reminisce’s tweet below: