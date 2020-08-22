Real Names Of Popular Nollywood Celebrities

A number of celebrities especially in Nigeria are known by their pseudonyms and stage names.

Some of these names were adopted at the early stages of their career and it has become part of their identity.

In the Nollywood industry, actors often acquire their nicknames from roles they have played in movies that has entranced viewers.

Below are nine movie stars whose birth names are not as popular as their monikers;

1. Fausat Balogun (Mama saje)

The actress got her nickname after she acted the role of a society woman named Saje in 1990 television series, Erinkeke.

Since then, the moniker has stuck to her like a second skin.

2. Ajirebi Kayode (Pa James)

Veteran actor, Ajirebi Kayode Olasehinde, is popularly known as Pa James following his role in family sitcom, ‘Papa Ajasco’.

3. Kanayo O. Kanayo

Not so many know that the actor’s birth name is Anayo Modestus Onyekwere.

The movie star is well-known for playing the role of a ritualist.

4. Tayo Odueke (Sikiratu Sindodo)

The actress, whose real name is Tayo Odueke, got her nickname after she starred in a movie dubbed Sikiratu Sindodo where she played the role of a wayward lady.

5. Afeez Oyetoro (Saka)

Afeez Oyetoro got his moniker from his role as Simply Saka in a Greg Odutayo produced sitcom, House A-part.

Saka has also become a household name in the country.

6. Olaniyi Afonja (Sanyeri)

Olaniyi Afonja revealed he got his nickname after he performed in a stage play in Ogbomoso where he played the role of Sanyeri.

7. Toyin Adegbola (Asewo To Re Mecca)

Toyin Adegbola rose to limelight after she appeared in a Yoruba film named Asewo To Re Mecca.

The movie is centered on the life of a prostitute, who turned a new leaf and went on the Muslim pilgrimage.

8. Taiwo Hassan (Ogogo)

Like others, Taiwo Hassan’s moniker was gotten from a character he once played in a movie.

9. Babatunde Omidina (Baba Suwe)

Babtunde Omidina got his nickname, Baba Suwe after he played the role of a father to his first wife, who was named Suwe in TV series, Erinkeke.