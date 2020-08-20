Rapper Erigga Set To Wed His Babymama, Morenike

Nigerian rapper, Erhiga Agarivbie, better known as Erigga, is set to marry his fiancée and mother of his child, Morenike.

The rapper took to his Instagram page to drop some hints about the wedding plans.

The rapper revealed he and his fiancée will tied the knot on October 3, 2020.

Shared a couple of their pre-wedding pictures on the photo-sharing app, Erigga wrote;

“#NIGGA2020 who is ready to chop jollof rice oct 3rd ? @fabsnikki”.

In a follow-up post, he wrote:

“#NIGGA2020 you no go fall in love or you want make we push you OCT 3rd?”

