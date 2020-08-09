‘Put God First’ – Singer Iyanya Urges Fans

Nigerian singer, Iyanya Mbuk, known professionally as Iyanya, has a motivational message for his fans on Sunday. The singer, best known for his hit song ‘Kukere’, took to his official Twitter page to write:

“Put God first and things will fall in place. Happy Sunday!”

Information Nigeria recalls that Iyanya had been in the news before for an alleged car theft. He had been charged to court by the Police Special Fraud Unit (PSFU) in Ikoyi, Lagos State.

Read Also: Singer Iyanya Granted N20 Million Bail Over Alleged Car Theft

According to the allegations that were leveled against him, he had in September 2018 fraudulently made use of a Black Toyota Land Cruiser Prado SUV. Thereafter, he was granted bail for the sum of 20 million naira.

See his tweet below: