Peter Okoye Eats Termites In New Video

Popular Nigerian singer, Peter Okoye, also known as Mr P, shared a video via Twitter which shows a plate filled with ‘Termites’.

The singer and former member of the defunct P-Square group revealed he grew up in the Northern part of Nigeria where the insects are often consumed as food.

Okoye also disclosed that he loves eating grasshoppers too.

In his words;

“See what I’m eating! TERMITES (Chinge) Aku🦟🦟🦟🦟🦟🦟🦟🦟 I grew up in the North and I love it so much! And also Grasshopper“

Watch the video below: