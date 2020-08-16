PDP Tackles Oyetola, Aregbesola Over FAAC Deductions

The Osun State Chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has raised concerns over the exorbitant amount used to service debt every month with the state allocations.

Sunday Bisi, the PDP Publicity Secretary in the state on Saturday, expressed concern over refusal of the state government to make available the debt owed by the state.

The opposition party called on Governor Gboyega Oyetola to reveal the true financial position of the state.

The party disclosed this while reacting to the latest deductions in the net allocations to the 36 states of the federation as published by the Federal Account Allocation Committee for the first three months of the year 2020.

According to the PDP, N5.7 billion was deducted from Osun State’s allocation for the first three months; which accrued to 91% of the State’s allocation.