Osinbajo Pays Condolence Visit To Ajimobi’s Widow

Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo paid a condolence visit to Mrs. Florence Ajimobi, the wife of the former Governor of Oyo State, Abiola Ajimobi.

The Vice President was accompanied by his wife, Dolapo Osinbajo to the Ajimobi’s residence in Oluyole Estate, Ibadan.

The former lawmaker who until his death was the acting Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) died in June this year.

Osinbajo described late Ajimobi as a major bridge builder who mediated every situation with impact, humor, and unrivaled intelligence.