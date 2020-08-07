Obaseki Is A Liability, Failed Governor – Gov Ganduje Says

Governor of Kano State, Abdullahi Ganduje has described his counterpart in Edo State, Godwin Obaseki as a liability to the Peoples Democratic Party ahead of the September Governorship polls.

Ganduje made this statement in Abuja on Friday after accompanying Osagie Ize-Iyamu to meet President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa.

“I can assure you that Governor Obaseki is a liability to the PDP. I can assure you that we are contesting against a governor who failed most woefully,” Ganduje said.

Obaseki has been faced with a lot of criticisms after dumping the All Progressives Congress (APC). in July.