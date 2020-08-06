Musician Ruggedman Says Animals Do Better Than Humans

Nigerian musician, Ruggedman, also known as Ruggedy Baba, has taken to Twitter to comment on a short video clip about a New Hampshire Turkey making the rounds on social media.

The popular artist wrote on Thursday via his official Twitter account:

“Animals even do better.”

In the video, a New Hampshire turkey can be seen directing traffic. Also, the phrase, ‘Leadership is a Responsibility’, can be boldly seen.

The animal made vehicles on the busy road stop so that other turkeys can safely cross without being run over.

Read Also: Ruggedman Narrates How He Rescued A Stranded Traveler

Nigerians on Twitter have also reacted to the video clip. They think that such can never happen in Nigeria because Nigerian drivers are too impatient.

See his tweet and reactions below: