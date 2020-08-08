List Of Nigerian Celebrities Who Are Related

Here is a complied list of your favorite celebrities, who also have relatives in the public eye.

Regina Daniels and Rita Daniels

Rita Daniels is the proud mother of former child actress, Regina Daniels.

The mum of four is also an actress, a movie producer and a filmmaker.

Rita heads the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN) in Delta State and she is popularly known for her managing her daughter’s career.

Regina Daniels has also welcomed her first child, a baby boy with her husband, Ned Nwoko.

The little one was named the Nollywood baby of the year by the the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN).

Dakore Egbuson-Akande and Timini Egbuson

Dakore Egbuson-Akande and Timini Egbuson are both siblings, who are not new to the movie industry.

Dakore, however, is more seasoned and experienced as she has starred in a plethora of movies.

The mother of two made her debut into Nollywood industry after she acted in Emem Isong’s Silent Tears in 1998.

Timini, on the other hand, is the last born in the Egbuson family and he just began his acting career.

The 32-year-old actor, who was embroiled in a controversy over his relationship, bagged the AMVCA Best Actor in a Drama (Movie or TV Series).

Teniola and Niniola Apata

True fans of Niniola already know that she has a sister in the music industry named Teniola.

Teniola broke into limelight two years after her elder sister, Niniola launched her career.

The duo are the daughters of the Late (RTD) Brigadier-General, Simeon Olaosebikan Apata, a military man, who fought for the Nigerian army under ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo during the civil war.

Though, both sisters are completely different in terms of their music and style of dressing.

While Teni prefers to dress as a Tomboy, Niniola is fond of wearing figure-hugging outfits.

Iyabo Ojo and Priscilla Ojo

Priscilla Ojo seems to be following her mother’s footsteps as she intends to further her acting career.

Priscilla is currently a student of Babcock University.

At the age of 14, she was nominated for BON Award’s Best Child Actress.

The nomination was for her role in the movie “Beyond Disability”.

Iyabo Ojo has made appearances in hundreds of films and has produced numerous movies.