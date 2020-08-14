Kiddwaya Replies BrightO Who Asked If He Will Date Erica Outside BBNaija House

A new video has appeared online showing BBNaija ‘Lockdown’ housemates, BrightO and Kiddwaya having a conversation about the relationship between Kiddwaya and Erica.

In the video, BrightO can be seen asking Kiddwaya if he will like to continue his relationship with Erica outside the house.

“After this house, will you continue your relationship?” BrightO asks Kiddwaya

“Yes, of course. Definitely we will”, Kiddwaya replies.

Information Nigeria recalls that pictures of Kiddwaya and DJ Cuppy surfaced online shortly after the former gave a shout out to the latter.

This led to a lot of speculations being made by viewers. Some viewers are of the view that Kiddwaya may not date Erica after the show as a result of his social network.

See the video here.