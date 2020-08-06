‘It’s Better To Marry A Truthful Single Mom Than A Pretentious Single Lady’ – Actress Opeyemi Aiyeola

Popular Yoruba actress, Opeyemi Aiyeola has caused a stir online after she offered a piece of advice to men.
The actress shared her two cents as she opined that it is better for men to marry a single mother than a woman who has gone through series of abortions.
In her words;
“Better marry a truthful after 2 or 3 or more than marry a lady with 7 abortions pretending to be an angel yet she’s a mother of grave…..unknown
#justtottoshare #myopinion
#uncommonwisdom”
Social media users, however, disagreed with the actress’ advice.
See her post and reactions below: