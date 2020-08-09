‘I’m Hard To Earn, Not Hard To Get’ – Tiwa Savage

Nigerian female Afrobeat singer, Tiwa Savage has on Saturday night shared that she is hard to earn. Taking to Twitter to react to a tweet from an enthusiastic fan, the Universal Records singer wrote:

“Naw I’m not hard to get, I’m hard to earn”.

Before her reaction, the fan, with the handle @SNanyome, had earlier tweeted:

“My type is like tiwa savage, but How on earth when I am broke. First we work than we shoot hard. My type like things and am aware of it, I can’t fight that”

Information Nigeria recalls that the beautiful singer recently dropped her second single ‘Koroba’ off her upcoming album, ‘Celia’.

See tweets below: