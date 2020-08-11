Ice Prince To Drop New Video Featuring Tekno

Nigerian musician, Panshak Henry Zamani, known professionally as Ice Prince is set to drop a new single featuring singer Tekno, also known as Slim daddy or Alhaji Tekno.

The award winning rapper took to his official Twitter account on Monday afternoon to post a picture of himself and Slim Daddy with the caption:

“Pansho Fosho x Slim Dada”

The picture appears taken on the set of a music video.

While Tekno has released three singles (‘Beh Beh’, ‘Kata’, ‘Sudden’) in 2020, Ice Prince has been featured on singles by artists such as Durella, Praiz, and Magnito. He has also released a couple of singles on which he featured Skales and Ruby.

See Ice Prince’s post below: