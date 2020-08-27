‘I Would Be Dead Without My New Partner’ – TeeBillz

Nigerian talent manager, Tunji Balogun, also known as TeeBillz, has said that he owes his life to his new partner.

The talent manager made this known after he posted loved up photos of himself and his girlfriend via Instagram.

TeeBillz captioned the photos with the words;

“If grace is an ocean…….. then it’s you”

Reacting to the post, a fan commended the music executive on his lines.

The music executive responded saying that it is true because she practically saved his life.

“I will be dead without her,” he replied.

See the exchange below: