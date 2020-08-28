I Won’t Waste Time In Signing Warrant To Execute Blasphemer: Ganduje

Governor of Kano state, Abdullahi Ganduje, has expressed that he won’t hesitate in signing the death warrant for the execution of a man convicted of blasphemy in the state.

Recall that some weeks ago, a Sharia court in the state sentenced Yahaya Sharif-Aminu to death on August 10 after being found guilty of committing blasphemy in a song circulating in the state back in March.

This judgment led to a serious outcry from different sections of the country, however, the Supreme Council for Shari’ah in Nigeria asked the state government to execute the judgment.

At an event on Thursday, Ganduje expressed that if the singer does not appeal the ruling after 30 days, he would sign the execution order.