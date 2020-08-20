Governor Fayemi ‘Not Privy To 2023 Presidential Posters’

Governor Kayode Fayemi has distanced himself from 2023 presidential campaign posters circulating on social media.

Recall that on Wednesday, pictures of the Ekiti Governor surfaced on social media campaigning for the 2023 presidential election.

The campaign posters were reportedly being sponsored by the Chairman of Ikere Local Government Area, Mr. Femi Ayodele.

Chief Press Secretary, Yinka Oyebode, came out to distance the Governor from the pictures on social media.

“Dr. Fayemi does not have any knowledge of the campaign poster, neither did he authorise Mr. Ayodele or any other person or group of persons to start a campaign on his behalf.

“As a matter of fact, Mr. Ayodele does not and cannot speak for the governor on any matter, be it policy, administrative or political, he said.”