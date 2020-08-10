Fans Rejoice As Fireboy DML Announces Next Album, ‘Apollo’

Nigerian Afro-pop singer, Fireboy DML has on Sunday announced the release of his next album, ‘Apollo’ ‘via his official Twitter handle. ‘Apollo’ will be released on August 20. Fans are impressed with this announcement.

Declaring their admiration for him on Twitter, a fan, with the handle @dhopsthagenius, wrote:

“Fireboy dropped his debut album a week after Davido last November, he’s dropping a sophomore a few days after Burna this time around, nah that boy is bold!”

Read Also: ‘I Record Over 100 Songs Monthly’ – Fireboy DML (Video)

Another enthusiastic fan wrote:

“Reminisce Album there’s Fireboy Cuppy’s album there’s Fireboy Tiwa’s album there’s Fireboy Dirty Whine by CrackerMallo there’s Fireboy Krizbeat ft Fireboy on the way Mastakraft ft Fireboy and Wizkid on the way Fireboy’s new Album #Apollo is on the way THIS IS FIREBOY’s SEASON”

See tweets below: