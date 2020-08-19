Ex-Senator, Shehu Sani, Reacts To Mali Coup On Presdient Keita

Former Nigerian lawmaker, Shehu Sani has reacted to the removal of Mali’s president, Ibrahim Boubacar Keïta in a military coup.

On Tuesday, President Ibrahim Boubacar Keïta and Prime Minister Boubou Cisse were arrested by Malian soldiers.

Following his arrest, President Boubacar had announced his resignation and dissolution of his cabinet.

Earlier on Tuesday, the soldiers rounded up senior government and military officers in Kati town and some other locations in the country.

Reacting to this development, the former lawmaker from Kaduna expressed that when people think a coup is outdated, it comes out again in an updated way.

