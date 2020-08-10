Eric, Tochi Evicted From Big Brother Naija House

Eric and Tochi are the third and fourth housemates respectively to be booted off the Big Brother Naija show after emerging with the least number of public votes.

The duo were put up for possible eviction alongside 14 other housemates of the reality show.

This comes a week after Ka3na and Lilo were evicted.

Ozo won Head of House in the third week, which gives him immunity from eviction alongside his Deputy, Dorathy.

Four housemates with the lowest public votes were Eric, Tochi, Trickytee and Kaisha.

The other housemates, who were saved, were tasked with sending two out of the four housemates home.

Unfortunately, Eric and Tochi didn’t survive as they were evicted from the show on Sunday.

A histogram of how viewers voted has been released.

See the histogram below: