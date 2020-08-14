Edo 2020: Bode George Faults Fayose’s Comments On Obaseki

Olayemi Oladotun
Ayodele Fayose
Ayodele Fayose

Bode George, a former Deputy National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has berated Ayodele Fayose, a former Governor of Ekiti State, accusing him of saying that Governor Godwin Obaseki will lose the forthcoming governorship election in Edo State.

Fayose reportedly said that despite being a member of the PDP, it would be difficult for him to support Obaseki’s re-election bid.

Bode George picked holes in the former Governor’s comments saying that Fayose was on his own.

In a statement yesterday, George wondered why a committed member of a political party could make such a comment when he had immensely benefited from the same party.

George called on the National Working Committee of PDP to sanction the former Governor.

Reacting to this statement from Bode George, the former Governor expressed that the former Port Authority boss should ‘take a rest,’ as he was clearly misunderstood.

See his tweet below:

