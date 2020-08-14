Edo 2020: Bode George Faults Fayose’s Comments On Obaseki

Bode George, a former Deputy National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has berated Ayodele Fayose, a former Governor of Ekiti State, accusing him of saying that Governor Godwin Obaseki will lose the forthcoming governorship election in Edo State.

Fayose reportedly said that despite being a member of the PDP, it would be difficult for him to support Obaseki’s re-election bid.

Bode George picked holes in the former Governor’s comments saying that Fayose was on his own.

In a statement yesterday, George wondered why a committed member of a political party could make such a comment when he had immensely benefited from the same party.

George called on the National Working Committee of PDP to sanction the former Governor.

Reacting to this statement from Bode George, the former Governor expressed that the former Port Authority boss should ‘take a rest,’ as he was clearly misunderstood.

See his tweet below:

…because it appears that he may have deliberately read different meanings to what Political gains he wants to make out of it and I careless. My position is that, for obvious reasons, I am not a fan of both Gov Obaseki and Oshiomhole. — Peter Ayodele Fayose (@GovAyoFayose) August 13, 2020

It is equally important for Chief Bode George to know that I am not the mouthpiece of South West PDP. I speak for myself and I take responsibility for whatever I say. — Peter Ayodele Fayose (@GovAyoFayose) August 13, 2020

Above all, we still remember his negative statement concerning PDP on Ekiti, Osun and Rivers States elections. We still have the audio and it is a reference point that we will never forget. Pa Bode George should take a rest now. — Peter Ayodele Fayose (@GovAyoFayose) August 13, 2020

