Don Jazzy Heaps Praises On Burna Boy (Photo)

Amaka Odozi
Don Jazzy
Nigerian record producer, Michael Collins Ajereh, better known as Don Jazzy

Mavin Records CEO, Michael Collins Ajereh, also known as Don Jazzy has taken to Twitter to shower praises on afro-fusion artiste, Burna Boy.

Don Jazzy shared a tweet in which he paid compliments to Burna boy as he noted that the latter is an asset because he is educated and well- exposed.

“There comes a time in your journey as a musician that education or exposure becomes an asset. Burna possesses that. It shines thru not only in his music but interviews too,” he tweeted.

See his tweet below:

The music producer’s post
