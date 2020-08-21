Don Jazzy Heaps Praises On Burna Boy (Photo)

Mavin Records CEO, Michael Collins Ajereh, also known as Don Jazzy has taken to Twitter to shower praises on afro-fusion artiste, Burna Boy.

Don Jazzy shared a tweet in which he paid compliments to Burna boy as he noted that the latter is an asset because he is educated and well- exposed.

“There comes a time in your journey as a musician that education or exposure becomes an asset. Burna possesses that. It shines thru not only in his music but interviews too,” he tweeted.

Read Also: ’I Am So Proud Of You’ – Simi Commends Adekunle Gold Over New Album

See his tweet below: