Davido Becomes First African Artist To Have 11 Top Ten Hits On Billboard World Charts

It has been revealed that Nigerian musician, Davido, has the highest number of hits on Billboard World Digital Song Sales.

The Afro beats star, who is still on break from his social media pages, has 11 top 10 hits out of 17 songs on the chart history of Billboard.

A Twitter user with the handle @Rozapepper3 tweeted:

“Davido have 11 top 10 hits on Billboard World digital Song sales. The most by any African Artiste.”

Davido is a featured artist on Tiwa Savage’s newly released album, ‘Celia’. Also, his first daughter, Imade Adeleke and Tiwa Savage’s son, Jamil Balogun have a close relationship as they have been seen hanging out together on different occasions.

See the proof below: