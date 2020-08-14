Celebrities React To Burna Boy‘s Twice As Tall Album

Afro-fusion artiste, Damini Ogulu alias Burna Boy, has won the hearts of his fans and supporters with the release of his fifth-studio album, ”Twice As Tall”.

“Twice As Tall” is a follow up to his Grammy-nominated “African Giant” project which he dropped in 2019.

Popular celebrities like Don Jazzy, 2Baba have commended the singer for the album which is available on all streaming platforms.

Had to check the credits for that Burna’s #WaytooBig track cos I could hear Mike Dean at the end. And behold he was there. 🙌🏽🙌🏽 . — 🧞ITS DONJAZZY AGAIN🧞 (@DONJAZZY) August 14, 2020

International artiste, Diddy referred to the work of art as the “Album of the Year”.

The album contains 15 tracks, which features Stormzy, Youssou N’Dour, Naughty By Nature among many others.

The album also includes contributions from Nigeria’s Spaceship Collective, Mike Dean, Timbaland and others.