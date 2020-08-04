Cardi B Features Megan Thee Stallion On New Single, ‘WAP’

Fans are eagerly awaiting Cardi B‘s rap single featuring Megan Thee Stallion, ‘WAP’. The announcement for this single was made this morning, August 4.

In addition to that, the release date for the single is Friday, August 7.

For Cardi B, this is her first original release this year. For Megan Thee Stallion, this single comes after ‘Suga’, which she released in March. ‘Suga’ was also a collaborative track with artist, Savage.

Megan Thee Stallion has also hinted on an upcoming collaborative track with DJ Khaled. However, the release date for the track is yet unknown.

On Twitter, fans are showing love to Megan and Cardi B for teaming up to create what will likely be a hit track.

See Cardi B’s post below: