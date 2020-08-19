Burna Boy Becomes First Artist To Hit 40m Streams On Boomplay; Hints On New Music Video

By
Damilola Ayomide
-
Burna Boy
Singer, Burna Boy

Nigerian musician, Burna Boy, has officially become the first artist to hit over 40 million streams on music streaming platform, Boomplay.

This has been confirmed by a tweet from the official Twitter page of Boomplay Music Nigeria. The tweet reads:

“@burnaboy is #WayTooBig!! He is officially the first artiste to hit over 40 million total streams on Boomplay! Congratulations Odogwu! #Boomplaymusic #TrendingNow”

Burna Boy has also acknowledged the tweet via a retweet.

In addition, the music video for ‘Monsters You Made’, a track on his new album ‘Twice As Tall‘ is on the way. This has been confirmed via Twitter.

A fan had tweeted at Burna Boy thus:

“We need visuals to Monsters You Made asap”

Burna Boy retweeted and wrote:

“Announcement Loading…………”

See tweets below:

Burna Boy’s Tweet
Burna Boy’s Tweet

 

 

