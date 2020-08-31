BREAKING: Keyamo Retains Sharing Formula For 774,000 Jobs

Minister of State for Labour and Productivity, Festus Keyamo (SAN), has said the federal government will retain the original formula for sharing the 774,000 jobs under Special Public Works (SPW) scheme.

Recall that the Director-General of the National Directorate of Employment, Dr Nasir Mohammed Ladan had stated that the job sharing formula will accommodate more concessions.

In an interview with TheNation, the minister stated that only 15 per cent of the job slots will be given to Governors, National Assembly members, Ministers and other interest groups.

Keyamo who admitted that there would be a few adjustments depending on local circumstances insisted that the interest of the public will be uppermost than any other thing.