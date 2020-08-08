BBNaija’s Nina Ivy Shows Off Her Newborn Son (Video)

Popular reality TV star, Nina Ivy took to her Instagram page on Friday to show off her newborn son, Denzel.
Information Nigeria recalls the 25-year-old entrepreneur, who now lives in the United States of America with her husband, welcomed their first child together in June.
Taking to the photo-sharing app, the reality TV star posted a video of herself cuddling her baby in her arms.
Nina Ivy captioned the video with the words;
”My big cute baby, this was the day i left him for hours and i didn’t hear a word”
Read Also: Regina Daniels Finally Reveals Her Baby’s Face (Video)
Watch the video below:
https://www.instagram.com/p/CDmO3jtDJNs/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link
