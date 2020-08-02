BBNaija: “You Only Like Me In The Night” – Praise Tackles Ka3na (Video)

BBNaija housemate, Praise was caught on camera telling Ka3na that she ignores him during the day and only wants him in the night.

This comes after the duo allegedly had sexual intercourse on the highly coveted reality TV show on Friday.

Things have been awkward between the duo after their night of passionate lovemaking.

Ka3na was sitting on a couch when Praise approached her and he said;

“Day time you behave as if you don’t know me, but during the night you like me”

Hours before they engaged in the act, Ka3na who is married to a 64-year-old man was seen counting condoms in the house.

Watch the video clip below: